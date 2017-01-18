Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 18, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37

Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52

Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48

Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41

Colome 69, Jones County 41

Crow Creek 83, Miller 45

Flandreau 55, Deuel 25

Freeman 64, Centerville 33

Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54

Menno 55, Ethan 39

Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44

Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47

Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61

Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 42

Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72

Stanley County 76, Lyman 58

Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42

Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Warner 89, Northwestern 56

Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41

West Lyon 82, MOC-Floyd Valley 47

281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57

Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40

Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 35, Deubrook 27

Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

High School Girls Basketball

Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15

Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24

Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50

Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29

Crow Creek 49, Miller 40

Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45

Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48

Ethan 66, Menno 30

Flandreau 47, Deuel 13

Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30

Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26

LeMars 60, Western Christian 56

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30

Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38

New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18

O’Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39

Philip 55, Bison 23

Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45

Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28

Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52

Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31

Spearfish 46, Hill City 45

St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12

Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12

Tea Area 53, Beresford 52

Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51

Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33

West Lyon 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 30

Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24

Winner 58, Bennett County 19

High School Wrestling

Madison Triangular

E-P-J 48, Dell Rapids 27

Madison 66, Dakota Valley 12

Dell Rapids 48, Dakota Valley 29

Madison 48, E-P-J 30

Kimball-White Lake Quadrangular

Kimball/WL/PG 69, WS/Woonsocket 12

Kimball/WL/PG 45, Wagner 27

Kimball?WL/PG 54, M-C-M 20

Wagner 43, M-C-M 36

Wagner 52, WS/Woonsocket 18

M-C-M 60, WS/Woonsocket 24

Mobridge/Pollock Quadrangular

Mobridge/Pollock 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Mobridge/Pollock 66, Stanley County 12

Mobridge/Pollock 45, Ipswich-Leola 6

Stanley County 54, Ipswich-Leola 12

Stanley County 42, Lemmon/McIntosh 36

Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Ipswich-Leola 6

High School Girls Gymnastics

Sioux Falls O’Gorman Triangular

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 136.75

Brookings 135.15

Sioux Falls Lincoln 128.80

Duel Quadrangular

Deuel 138.9

Britton 132.8

Milbank 128.95

Sisseton 118.95


