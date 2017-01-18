Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37 Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36 Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52 Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48 Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33 Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41 Colome 69, Jones County 41 Crow Creek 83, Miller 45 Flandreau 55, Deuel 25 Freeman 64, Centerville 33 Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55 Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54 Menno 55, Ethan 39 Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44 Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47 Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61 Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 42 Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72 Stanley County 76, Lyman 58 Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42 Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41 Warner 89, Northwestern 56 Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41 West Lyon 82, MOC-Floyd Valley 47 281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21 Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57 Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40 Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

First Round

Arlington 35, Deubrook 27 Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 High School Girls Basketball Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15 Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24 Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50 Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44 Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29 Crow Creek 49, Miller 40 Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27 Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45 Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48 Ethan 66, Menno 30 Flandreau 47, Deuel 13 Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53 Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30 Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26 LeMars 60, Western Christian 56 McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30 Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38 New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18 O’Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39 Philip 55, Bison 23 Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45 Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48 Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28 Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52 Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31 Spearfish 46, Hill City 45 St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12 Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12 Tea Area 53, Beresford 52 Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51 Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39 Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33 West Lyon 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 30 Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24 Winner 58, Bennett County 19 High School Wrestling Madison Triangular E-P-J 48, Dell Rapids 27 Madison 66, Dakota Valley 12 Dell Rapids 48, Dakota Valley 29 Madison 48, E-P-J 30 Kimball-White Lake Quadrangular Kimball/WL/PG 69, WS/Woonsocket 12 Kimball/WL/PG 45, Wagner 27 Kimball?WL/PG 54, M-C-M 20 Wagner 43, M-C-M 36 Wagner 52, WS/Woonsocket 18 M-C-M 60, WS/Woonsocket 24 Mobridge/Pollock Quadrangular Mobridge/Pollock 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 16 Mobridge/Pollock 66, Stanley County 12 Mobridge/Pollock 45, Ipswich-Leola 6 Stanley County 54, Ipswich-Leola 12 Stanley County 42, Lemmon/McIntosh 36 Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Ipswich-Leola 6 High School Girls Gymnastics Sioux Falls O’Gorman Triangular Sioux Falls O’Gorman 136.75 Brookings 135.15 Sioux Falls Lincoln 128.80 Duel Quadrangular Deuel 138.9 Britton 132.8 Milbank 128.95 Sisseton 118.95

