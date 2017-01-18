Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37
Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52
Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48
Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41
Colome 69, Jones County 41
Crow Creek 83, Miller 45
Flandreau 55, Deuel 25
Freeman 64, Centerville 33
Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54
Menno 55, Ethan 39
Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44
Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47
Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61
Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 42
Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72
Stanley County 76, Lyman 58
Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42
Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Warner 89, Northwestern 56
Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41
West Lyon 82, MOC-Floyd Valley 47
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40
Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 35, Deubrook 27
Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15
Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24
Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50
Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29
Crow Creek 49, Miller 40
Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45
Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48
Ethan 66, Menno 30
Flandreau 47, Deuel 13
Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30
Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26
LeMars 60, Western Christian 56
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30
Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38
New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18
O’Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39
Philip 55, Bison 23
Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45
Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28
Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52
Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31
Spearfish 46, Hill City 45
St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12
Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12
Tea Area 53, Beresford 52
Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51
Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33
West Lyon 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24
Winner 58, Bennett County 19
High School Wrestling
Madison Triangular
E-P-J 48, Dell Rapids 27
Madison 66, Dakota Valley 12
Dell Rapids 48, Dakota Valley 29
Madison 48, E-P-J 30
Kimball-White Lake Quadrangular
Kimball/WL/PG 69, WS/Woonsocket 12
Kimball/WL/PG 45, Wagner 27
Kimball?WL/PG 54, M-C-M 20
Wagner 43, M-C-M 36
Wagner 52, WS/Woonsocket 18
M-C-M 60, WS/Woonsocket 24
Mobridge/Pollock Quadrangular
Mobridge/Pollock 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 16
Mobridge/Pollock 66, Stanley County 12
Mobridge/Pollock 45, Ipswich-Leola 6
Stanley County 54, Ipswich-Leola 12
Stanley County 42, Lemmon/McIntosh 36
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Ipswich-Leola 6
High School Girls Gymnastics
Sioux Falls O’Gorman Triangular
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 136.75
Brookings 135.15
Sioux Falls Lincoln 128.80
Duel Quadrangular
Deuel 138.9
Britton 132.8
Milbank 128.95
Sisseton 118.95
