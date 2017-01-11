Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 65, Webster 44

Beresford 48, McCook Central/Montrose 37

Bison 69, Rapid City Christian 50

Brookings 70, Mitchell 44

Corsica/Stickney 65, Mitchell Christian 42

DeSmet 50, Howard 34

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lennox 53

Faulkton 72, Highmore-Harrold 63

Huron 74, Pierre 52

Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 29

Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55

Lemmon 61, Bowman County, N.D. 52

Little Wound 95, Red Cloud 57

Miller 81, Redfield/Doland 66

Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53

Scotland 66, Centerville 29

Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 59

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40

Spearfish 53, Belle Fourche 42

Sturgis Brown 70, Hill City 60

Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70

Wagner 66, Gregory 57

Warner 51, Britton-Hecla 42

Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 35

Wolsey-Wessington 72, Iroquois 18

High School Girls Basketball

Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 33

Bowman County, N.D. 56, Harding County 39

Brookings 50, Mitchell 29

Canton 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32

Dell Rapids 53, Tea Area 42

Ethan 72, Scotland 23

Eureka/Bowdle 37, Langford 35

Flandreau 52, Garretson 13

Freeman 55, Bon Homme 22

Ipswich 65, Edmunds Central 28

Jones County 31, Colome 23

Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Little Wound 81, Bennett County 19

Lower Brule 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Lyman 26, Chamberlain 24

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46

Menno 51, Canistota 50

Miller 46, Redfield/Doland 31

Pierre 74, Huron 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Yankton 48

Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

St. Thomas More 57, Custer 31

Vermillion 42, Madison 40

Wagner 67, Gregory 30

Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35

Waubay/Summit 60, Groton Area 52

West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53

Winner 55, Valentine, Neb. 25

West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 63, Rapid City Christian 21

Newell 49, Upton, Wyo. 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Wakpala vs. Aberdeen Christian, ppd.

USHL

USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Team West 4 vs. Team East 0

High School Wrestling

Vermillion 54   Dell Rapids 30

Vermillion 47  Madison 24

Madison 63   Dell Rapids 15

Burke/Gregory 45   Chamberlain 35

Rapid City Central 54   Douglas 11

High School Gymnastics

Madison 134.1  Vermillion 120.15


