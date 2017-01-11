Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball



Aberdeen Christian 65, Webster 44 Beresford 48, McCook Central/Montrose 37 Bison 69, Rapid City Christian 50 Brookings 70, Mitchell 44 Corsica/Stickney 65, Mitchell Christian 42 DeSmet 50, Howard 34 Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lennox 53 Faulkton 72, Highmore-Harrold 63 Huron 74, Pierre 52 Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 29 Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55 Lemmon 61, Bowman County, N.D. 52 Little Wound 95, Red Cloud 57 Miller 81, Redfield/Doland 66 Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53 Scotland 66, Centerville 29 Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61 Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 59 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40 Spearfish 53, Belle Fourche 42 Sturgis Brown 70, Hill City 60 Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70 Wagner 66, Gregory 57 Warner 51, Britton-Hecla 42 Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 35 Wolsey-Wessington 72, Iroquois 18



High School Girls Basketball Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 33 Bowman County, N.D. 56, Harding County 39 Brookings 50, Mitchell 29 Canton 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46 Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32 Dell Rapids 53, Tea Area 42 Ethan 72, Scotland 23 Eureka/Bowdle 37, Langford 35 Flandreau 52, Garretson 13 Freeman 55, Bon Homme 22 Ipswich 65, Edmunds Central 28 Jones County 31, Colome 23 Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby Area 46 Little Wound 81, Bennett County 19 Lower Brule 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 34 Lyman 26, Chamberlain 24 McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46 Menno 51, Canistota 50 Miller 46, Redfield/Doland 31 Pierre 74, Huron 40 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44 Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Yankton 48 Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41 St. Thomas More 57, Custer 31 Vermillion 42, Madison 40 Wagner 67, Gregory 30 Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35 Waubay/Summit 60, Groton Area 52 West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53 Winner 55, Valentine, Neb. 25 West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 63, Rapid City Christian 21 Newell 49, Upton, Wyo. 38 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Wakpala vs. Aberdeen Christian, ppd. USHL USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Team West 4 vs. Team East 0 High School Wrestling Vermillion 54 Dell Rapids 30 Vermillion 47 Madison 24 Madison 63 Dell Rapids 15 Burke/Gregory 45 Chamberlain 35 Rapid City Central 54 Douglas 11 High School Gymnastics Madison 134.1 Vermillion 120.15

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.