Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 65, Webster 44
Beresford 48, McCook Central/Montrose 37
Bison 69, Rapid City Christian 50
Brookings 70, Mitchell 44
Corsica/Stickney 65, Mitchell Christian 42
DeSmet 50, Howard 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lennox 53
Faulkton 72, Highmore-Harrold 63
Huron 74, Pierre 52
Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 29
Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55
Lemmon 61, Bowman County, N.D. 52
Little Wound 95, Red Cloud 57
Miller 81, Redfield/Doland 66
Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53
Scotland 66, Centerville 29
Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40
Spearfish 53, Belle Fourche 42
Sturgis Brown 70, Hill City 60
Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70
Wagner 66, Gregory 57
Warner 51, Britton-Hecla 42
Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 35
Wolsey-Wessington 72, Iroquois 18
High School Girls Basketball
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 33
Bowman County, N.D. 56, Harding County 39
Brookings 50, Mitchell 29
Canton 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32
Dell Rapids 53, Tea Area 42
Ethan 72, Scotland 23
Eureka/Bowdle 37, Langford 35
Flandreau 52, Garretson 13
Freeman 55, Bon Homme 22
Ipswich 65, Edmunds Central 28
Jones County 31, Colome 23
Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Little Wound 81, Bennett County 19
Lower Brule 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
Lyman 26, Chamberlain 24
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46
Menno 51, Canistota 50
Miller 46, Redfield/Doland 31
Pierre 74, Huron 40
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Yankton 48
Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
St. Thomas More 57, Custer 31
Vermillion 42, Madison 40
Wagner 67, Gregory 30
Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35
Waubay/Summit 60, Groton Area 52
West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53
Winner 55, Valentine, Neb. 25
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 63, Rapid City Christian 21
Newell 49, Upton, Wyo. 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Wakpala vs. Aberdeen Christian, ppd.
USHL
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Team West 4 vs. Team East 0
High School Wrestling
Vermillion 54 Dell Rapids 30
Vermillion 47 Madison 24
Madison 63 Dell Rapids 15
Burke/Gregory 45 Chamberlain 35
Rapid City Central 54 Douglas 11
High School Gymnastics
Madison 134.1 Vermillion 120.15
