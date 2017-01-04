  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

January 4, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Men’s College Basketball

Presentation 86, Minnesota-Morris 83

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 67, Huron 46

Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59

Avon 55, Ethan 51

Bon Homme 75, Tri-Valley 63

Brandon Valley 41, Watertown 26

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

Brookings 53, Harrisburg 50

Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47

Castlewood 54, Lake Preston 43

Chamberlain 58, Winner 47

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Waubay/Summit 52

Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 40

Colome 51, Lyman 45

Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone, Minn. 46

Deuel 64, Milbank Area 56

Douglas 77, Hot Springs 48

Faulkton Area 68, Northwestern 59

Groton Area 61, Webster Area 33

Hamlin 52, Florence/Henry 50

Hanson 46, Wagner 38

Highmore-Harrold 56, Stanley County 50

Irene-Wakonda 51, Menno 40

Langford 62, Britton-Hecla 31

Miller 60, De Smet 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Platte-Geddes 61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 69, Dakota Valley 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50

St. Francis Indian 83, Bennett County 41

Viborg-Hurley 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Wall 73, Jones County 61

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 64, Huron 42

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield/Doland 33

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32

Breckenridge, Minn. 44, Sisseton 40

Chester 39, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34

Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30

Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32

De Smet 61, Miller 43

Deubrook Area 68, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Ethan 60, Avon 20

Hamlin 51, Florence 40

Hanson 60, Wagner 34

Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23

Hay Springs, Neb. 39, Bennett County 35

Howard 59, Flandreau 58

Irene-Wakonda 57, Menno 50

Kadoka Area 68, Lyman 49

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Beresford 42

Milbank Area 64, Deuel 54

New Underwood 61, Rapid City Christian 9

Newell 47, Harding County 44

Northwestern 62, Faulkton 49

Parkston 44, Corsica/Stickney 39

Pine Ridge 59, Red Cloud 57

Pipestone, Minn. 50, Madison 40

Platte-Geddes 45, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Rapid City Stevens 71, Spearfish 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Scotland 51, Gayville-Volin 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 77, Dakota Valley 69

Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Sturgis Brown 51, Lead-Deadwood 13

Sully Buttes 68, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Tri-Valley 57, Bon Homme 27

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Viborg-Hurley 35

Warner 56, Ipswich 38

Waverly-South Shore 44, Wilmot 29

West Central 55, Tea Area 44

Winner 58, Chamberlain 41

High School Wrestling

Canton 43, Madison 27

Mitchell 58, Chamberlain 18

Tri-Valley 48, Tea Area 36


