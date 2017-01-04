Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
Presentation 86, Minnesota-Morris 83
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 67, Huron 46
Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59
Avon 55, Ethan 51
Bon Homme 75, Tri-Valley 63
Brandon Valley 41, Watertown 26
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
Brookings 53, Harrisburg 50
Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47
Castlewood 54, Lake Preston 43
Chamberlain 58, Winner 47
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Waubay/Summit 52
Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 40
Colome 51, Lyman 45
Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone, Minn. 46
Deuel 64, Milbank Area 56
Douglas 77, Hot Springs 48
Faulkton Area 68, Northwestern 59
Groton Area 61, Webster Area 33
Hamlin 52, Florence/Henry 50
Hanson 46, Wagner 38
Highmore-Harrold 56, Stanley County 50
Irene-Wakonda 51, Menno 40
Langford 62, Britton-Hecla 31
Miller 60, De Smet 44
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Platte-Geddes 61
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 69, Dakota Valley 62
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50
St. Francis Indian 83, Bennett County 41
Viborg-Hurley 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Wall 73, Jones County 61
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 64, Huron 42
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield/Doland 33
Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32
Breckenridge, Minn. 44, Sisseton 40
Chester 39, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34
Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30
Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32
De Smet 61, Miller 43
Deubrook Area 68, Clark/Willow Lake 45
Ethan 60, Avon 20
Hamlin 51, Florence 40
Hanson 60, Wagner 34
Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23
Hay Springs, Neb. 39, Bennett County 35
Howard 59, Flandreau 58
Irene-Wakonda 57, Menno 50
Kadoka Area 68, Lyman 49
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Beresford 42
Milbank Area 64, Deuel 54
New Underwood 61, Rapid City Christian 9
Newell 47, Harding County 44
Northwestern 62, Faulkton 49
Parkston 44, Corsica/Stickney 39
Pine Ridge 59, Red Cloud 57
Pipestone, Minn. 50, Madison 40
Platte-Geddes 45, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Rapid City Stevens 71, Spearfish 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Bridgewater-Emery 34
Scotland 51, Gayville-Volin 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 77, Dakota Valley 69
Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Sioux Falls Washington 49
Sturgis Brown 51, Lead-Deadwood 13
Sully Buttes 68, Mobridge-Pollock 20
Tri-Valley 57, Bon Homme 27
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Viborg-Hurley 35
Warner 56, Ipswich 38
Waverly-South Shore 44, Wilmot 29
West Central 55, Tea Area 44
Winner 58, Chamberlain 41
High School Wrestling
Canton 43, Madison 27
Mitchell 58, Chamberlain 18
Tri-Valley 48, Tea Area 36
