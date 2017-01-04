Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball Presentation 86, Minnesota-Morris 83 High School Boys Basketball



Aberdeen Central 67, Huron 46 Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59 Avon 55, Ethan 51 Bon Homme 75, Tri-Valley 63 Brandon Valley 41, Watertown 26 Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46 Brookings 53, Harrisburg 50 Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47 Castlewood 54, Lake Preston 43 Chamberlain 58, Winner 47 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Waubay/Summit 52 Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 40 Colome 51, Lyman 45 Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone, Minn. 46 Deuel 64, Milbank Area 56 Douglas 77, Hot Springs 48 Faulkton Area 68, Northwestern 59 Groton Area 61, Webster Area 33 Hamlin 52, Florence/Henry 50 Hanson 46, Wagner 38 Highmore-Harrold 56, Stanley County 50 Irene-Wakonda 51, Menno 40 Langford 62, Britton-Hecla 31 Miller 60, De Smet 44 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Platte-Geddes 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 69, Dakota Valley 62 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50 St. Francis Indian 83, Bennett County 41 Viborg-Hurley 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29 Wall 73, Jones County 61 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 64, Huron 42 Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield/Doland 33 Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32 Breckenridge, Minn. 44, Sisseton 40 Chester 39, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34 Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30 Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32 De Smet 61, Miller 43 Deubrook Area 68, Clark/Willow Lake 45 Ethan 60, Avon 20 Hamlin 51, Florence 40 Hanson 60, Wagner 34 Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23 Hay Springs, Neb. 39, Bennett County 35 Howard 59, Flandreau 58 Irene-Wakonda 57, Menno 50 Kadoka Area 68, Lyman 49 McCook Central/Montrose 63, Beresford 42 Milbank Area 64, Deuel 54 New Underwood 61, Rapid City Christian 9 Newell 47, Harding County 44 Northwestern 62, Faulkton 49 Parkston 44, Corsica/Stickney 39 Pine Ridge 59, Red Cloud 57 Pipestone, Minn. 50, Madison 40 Platte-Geddes 45, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36 Rapid City Stevens 71, Spearfish 43 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Bridgewater-Emery 34 Scotland 51, Gayville-Volin 47 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 77, Dakota Valley 69 Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Sioux Falls Washington 49 Sturgis Brown 51, Lead-Deadwood 13 Sully Buttes 68, Mobridge-Pollock 20 Tri-Valley 57, Bon Homme 27 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Viborg-Hurley 35 Warner 56, Ipswich 38 Waverly-South Shore 44, Wilmot 29 West Central 55, Tea Area 44 Winner 58, Chamberlain 41 High School Wrestling Canton 43, Madison 27 Mitchell 58, Chamberlain 18 Tri-Valley 48, Tea Area 36

