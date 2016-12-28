Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
December 28, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Santa Cruz 115, Sioux Falls Skyforce 98

High School Boys Basketball

Todd County 74, Bennett County 43

Winner 54, Bon Homme 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
NSU Wolves Classic
Aberdeen Christian vs. Harding County, ccd.

Leola/Frederick vs. Timber Lake, ccd.

Mott-Regent, N.D. vs. Edmunds Central, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D., ccd.

Potter County vs. Britton-Hecla, ccd.

Redfield/Doland vs. St. Francis Indian, ccd.

Waubay/Summit vs. Eureka/Bowdle, ccd.

High School Girls Basketball

Lennox 73, Dakota Valley 64

Winner 62, Bon Homme 36

Huron Holiday Classic
Colman-Egan 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Faulkton 47, James Valley Christian 28

Jones County 57, Iroquois 14

Marty Indian 51, Mitchell Christian 34

Potter County 42, Wolsey-Wessington 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bennett County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd. to Jan 30.


