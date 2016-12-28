Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Santa Cruz 115, Sioux Falls Skyforce 98
High School Boys Basketball
Todd County 74, Bennett County 43
Winner 54, Bon Homme 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
NSU Wolves Classic
Aberdeen Christian vs. Harding County, ccd.
Leola/Frederick vs. Timber Lake, ccd.
Mott-Regent, N.D. vs. Edmunds Central, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D., ccd.
Potter County vs. Britton-Hecla, ccd.
Redfield/Doland vs. St. Francis Indian, ccd.
Waubay/Summit vs. Eureka/Bowdle, ccd.
High School Girls Basketball
Lennox 73, Dakota Valley 64
Winner 62, Bon Homme 36
Huron Holiday Classic
Colman-Egan 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Faulkton 47, James Valley Christian 28
Jones County 57, Iroquois 14
Marty Indian 51, Mitchell Christian 34
Potter County 42, Wolsey-Wessington 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bennett County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ppd. to Jan 30.
