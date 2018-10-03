Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL LEAGUE WILDCARD

Colorado 2 Chi Cubs 1, 13 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Charlotte 122 Miami 113

Cleveland 102 Boston 95

Houston 131 Memphis 115

Utah 105 Toronto 90

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

High School Boys Soccer

Class “AA” Playoffs

First Round

#1 Roosevelt 9 #16 Mitchell 0

#2 Washington 2 #15 Pierre 0

#4 Rapid City Central 2 #13 Lincoln 0

#5 O’Gorman 1 #12 Yankton 0

#6 Brandon Valley 4 #11 Huron 2

#7 Rapid City Stevens 4 #10 Watertown 1

#9 Aberdeen Central 1 #8 Brookings 0

Class “A”

#3 Sioux Falls Christian 6 #6 Groton Area 0

#4 Vermillion 3 #5 Belle Fourche 1

High School Girls Soccer

Class “AA” Playoffs

First Round

#1 Pierre 2 #16 Mitchell 0

#2 Rapid City Stevens 8 #15 Harrisburg 0

#3 Yankton 4 #14 Spearfish 1

#4 O’Gorman 3 #13 Washington 1

#5 Brandon Valley 3 #12 Brookings 0

#6 Rapid City Central 7 #11 Watertown 0

#7 Lincoln 2 #10 Sturgis 0

#9 Roosevelt 1 #8 Aberdeen Central 0

Class “A” Playoffs

#3 Sioux Falls Christian 2 vs. #6 Belle Fourche 0

#4 Vermillion 1 vs. #5 Garretson 0

High School Boys Golf

State “AA” Tournament Final

1 Lincoln (299) 606

2 Rapid City Stevens (308) 610

3 Roosevelt (310) 625

4 Spearfish (318) 630

5 Yankton (318) 635

6 O’Gorman (326) 652

Individual Standings

1 Ryan Neff (Lincoln) (71) 145

State “A” Tournament

Team Standings Final

1 Tea Area (340) 686

2 Sisseton (346) 699

3 Madison (352) 700

4 Dakota Valley (360) 703

5 Sioux Valley (353) 705

6 Aberdeen Roncalli (358) 706

Individual Standings

1 Brock Murphy (Tea Area) (77) 152

High School Volleyball

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22

Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 18-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15

Brookings def. Mitchell, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Burke def. Avon, 25-22, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17

Canistota def. Menno, 18-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-12

Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15

Chester Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Little Wound, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 27-25, 25-11

Dell Rapids def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Deubrook Area def. Milbank, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20

Faith def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13

Flasher, N.D. def. McIntosh, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 18-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Groton Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 26-24, 25-18, 28-26

Hanson def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14

Herreid/Selby Area def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11

Huron def. Pierre, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

James Valley Christian def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-11, 25-7, 25-22

Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Lead-Deadwood def. Harding County, 28-26, 25-22, 12-25, 25-16

Madison def. Tea Area, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 25-9, 25-22

Newell def. Dupree, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

Northwestern def. Webster Area, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

Parker def. Lennox, 25-9, 25-12, 22-25, 27-25

Platte-Geddes def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17

Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Canton, 25-19, 25-8, 25-1

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10

Spearfish def. Sturgis, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20

Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 23-25, 15-8

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Waverly-South Shore def. Estelline/Hendricks, 27-25, 25-14, 26-24

White River def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-14, 26-24

Winner def. Gregory, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-13, 25-6