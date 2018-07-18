  • Home > 
Wednesday Morning Scoreboard

July 18, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Winnipeg Goldeyes 5 Sioux Falls Canaries 1

Expedition League Baseball
Casper Horsheads 12 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11
Spearfish Sasquatch 1 Hub City Hot Shots 0
Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Hastings Sodbusters 1

American Legion Baseball
Watertown 11 Sioux Falls East 10
Sioux Falls East 7 Watertown 4
Yankton 12 Sioux Falls West 10
Sioux Falls West 5 Renner 4
Gopher Classic Championship
Omaha Millard West 8 Rapid City Post 22 7


