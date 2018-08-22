Wednesday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees 2 Miami 1, 12 Innings

Detroit 2 Chi Cubs 1

Arizona 5 L-A Angels 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 8 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6 Boston 3

Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 2

Oakland 6 Texas 0

Houston 3 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 10 Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

N-Y Mets 6 San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7

San Diego 4 Colorado 3

St. Louis 5 L-A Dodgers 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

First Round Elimination Games

Phoenix 101 Dallas 83

L.A. Sparks 75 Minnesota 68

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

American Association Baseball

St. Paul Saints 6 Sioux Falls Canaries 4

High School Softball

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17 Sioux Falls Washington 10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 12 Sioux Falls Washington 0

High School Volleyball

Beresford def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Chester Area def. Flandreau, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16

Deuel def. Sioux Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-9

Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15, 26-24

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Webster def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19

Hanson Tournament

First Round

Platte-Geddes def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17

High School Boys Soccer

Watertown 3 Aberdeen Central 2

Yankton 2 Washington 2

Brandon Valley 3 Sioux Falls Christian 2

Sturgis 0 Belle Fourche 0

High School Girls Soccer

Yankton 5 Washington 0

Sioux Falls Christian 4 Garretson 0

Aberdeen Central 3 Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 1 West Central 0

Spearfish 1 St. Thomas More 1

Sturgis 1 Belle Fourche 1

High School Boys Golf

Yankton 312 Brandon Valley 328

Pierre Invitational

1 Rapid City Stevens 286

2 Watertown 298

3 Spearfish 299

4 Mitchell 315

5 Sturgis 322

6 Aberdeen Central 324

7 Pierre 337