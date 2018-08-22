Wednesday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Yankees 2 Miami 1, 12 Innings
Detroit 2 Chi Cubs 1
Arizona 5 L-A Angels 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 8 Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6 Boston 3
Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 2
Oakland 6 Texas 0
Houston 3 Seattle 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 10 Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1
N-Y Mets 6 San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7
San Diego 4 Colorado 3
St. Louis 5 L-A Dodgers 2
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
First Round Elimination Games
Phoenix 101 Dallas 83
L.A. Sparks 75 Minnesota 68
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
American Association Baseball
St. Paul Saints 6 Sioux Falls Canaries 4
High School Softball
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17 Sioux Falls Washington 10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 12 Sioux Falls Washington 0
High School Volleyball
Beresford def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Chester Area def. Flandreau, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16
Deuel def. Sioux Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-9
Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15, 26-24
Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Webster def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
Hanson Tournament
First Round
Platte-Geddes def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17
High School Boys Soccer
Watertown 3 Aberdeen Central 2
Yankton 2 Washington 2
Brandon Valley 3 Sioux Falls Christian 2
Sturgis 0 Belle Fourche 0
High School Girls Soccer
Yankton 5 Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 4 Garretson 0
Aberdeen Central 3 Watertown 0
Brandon Valley 1 West Central 0
Spearfish 1 St. Thomas More 1
Sturgis 1 Belle Fourche 1
High School Boys Golf
Yankton 312 Brandon Valley 328
Pierre Invitational
1 Rapid City Stevens 286
2 Watertown 298
3 Spearfish 299
4 Mitchell 315
5 Sturgis 322
6 Aberdeen Central 324
7 Pierre 337