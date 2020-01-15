Wednesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta 123 Phoenix 110
Utah 118 Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121 Houston 110
Milwaukee 128 New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128 Cleveland 103
Dallas 124 Golden State 97
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson 79 (3)Duke 72
(6)Kansas 66 Oklahoma 52
(7)San Diego St. 64 Fresno St. 55
(11)Louisville 73 Pittsburgh 68
(12)West Virginia 81 TCU 49
(13)Dayton 79 VCU 65
(14)Villanova 79 DePaul 75
Wisconsin 56 (17)Maryland 54
(21)Ohio St. 80 Nebraska 68
(23)Texas Tech 77 Kansas St. 63
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo 4 Vegas 2
Columbus 3 Boston 0
N-Y Islanders 8 Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3 SO
Toronto 7 New Jersey 4
Chicago 3 Ottawa 2 OT
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0
Arizona 6 San Jose 3
Dallas 3 Colorado 2 OT
Edmonton 4 Nashville 2
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
High School Boys Basketball
Arlington 68, Deuel 29
Bowman County, N.D. 60, Lemmon 58
Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Castlewood 78, Lake Preston 56
Corsica-Stickney 57, Mitchell Christian 24
Crow Creek 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70
Dakota Valley 80, West Central 68
De Smet 52, Howard 48
Douglas 62, Lead-Deadwood 50
Estelline/Hendricks 69, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Ethan 74, Bridgewater-Emery 70
Faulkton 57, Highmore-Harrold 54
Florence/Henry 57, Northwestern 49
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Avon 43
Gregory 63, Wagner 33
Groton Area 65, Aberdeen Christian 57
Huron 71, Brookings 50
Kimball/White Lake 44, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Langford 58, North Central Co-Op 42
Lennox 60, Elk Point-Jefferson 54, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71, Wessington Springs 44
Parker 74, Freeman 34
Pierre 60, Sturgis Brown 53
Pine Ridge 75, St. Francis Indian 50
Redfield 75, Miller 52
Scotland 62, Centerville 57
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Dell Rapids 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 81, Mitchell 74, 2OT
Sioux Valley 76, Hamlin 40
Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32
Warner 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 23
Webster 63, Waubay/Summit 56
Wilmot 55, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 48
Winner 74, Valentine, Neb. 57
Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Washington 37
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Faulkton Area 26
Arlington 50, Deuel 38
Avon 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 38
Bowman County, N.D. 49, Harding County 33
Castlewood 60, Lake Preston 8
Chamberlain 58, Wall 46
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Sisseton 38
Colman-Egan 48, Chester Area 39
Corsica-Stickney 53, Mitchell Christian 17
De Smet 46, Howard 43
Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 23
Ethan 63, Bridgewater-Emery 35
Flandreau 78, Garretson 50
Hamlin 75, Sioux Valley 43
Hanson 46, McCook Central/Montrose 35
Harrisburg 56, Sioux Falls Washington 38
Hill City 70, Philip 49
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 64, Canton 44
Hitchcock-Tulare 66, Warner 47
Huron 48, Brookings 41
Jones County 44, Colome 36
Kimball/White Lake 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46, OT
Lead-Deadwood 64, Douglas 44
Lemmon 73, Mott-Regent, N.D. 51
Little Wound 76, Bennett County 52
Miller 52, Redfield 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Wessington Springs 33
Potter County 63, Stanley County 28
Scotland 51, Centerville 32
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Brandon Valley 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32
Vermillion 52, Madison 42
Wagner 60, Gregory 38
Waverly-South Shore 46, Milbank 34
West Central 78, Dakota Valley 47
White River 72, Todd County 44
Winner 66, Valentine, Neb. 29
West River Tournament
First Round
Edgemont 32, Oelrichs 31
High School Wrestling
Madison 41, Dell Rapids 33
High School Gymnastics
Madison 133.9, Vermillion 114.7