Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Wednesday AM Scoreboard

 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCITION

Boston 109, Charlotte 92

Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97

L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87

Toronto 117, Cleveland 97

Houston 130, Denver 104

San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OT

Oklahoma City 106 Dallas 101

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2)Duke 88 Boston College 49

(11)Butler 60 St. John’s 58

(18)Florida St. 70 Georgia Tech 58

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 3 Boston 2 SO

N-Y Islanders 4 Washington 3

Vegas 5 Anaheim 2

Toronto 4 Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 6 Buffalo 4

Carolina 3 Montreal 1

Columbus 4 Florida 1

Detroit 2 San Jose 0

Winnipeg 7 Colorado 4

Arizona 3 St. Louis 1

Chicago 5 Calgary 3

Edmonton 7 N-Y Rangers 5

Los Angeles 5 Philadelphia 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas 38 Utah 10

Belk Bowl

Kentucky 37 Virginia Tech 30

Sun Bowl

Arizona State 20 Florida State 14

Liberty Bowl

Navy 20 Kansas State 17

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 37 Georgia State 14

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

NBA G-League

Oklahoma City 99 Sioux Falls Skyforce 92

High School Boys Basketball

Elk Point-Jefferson 75, Irene-Wakonda 57

Stanley County 64, Jones County 61

Hanson 63 Kimball/ White Lake 24

Big Bo Classic

Potter County 63, Langford 49

Rapid City Christian 67, North Central Co-Op 27

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Waverly-South Shore 37

Chadron Tournament

Championship

Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 50

Etringer Classic

Arlington 69, Milbank 45

Baltic 79, Deubrook 76

Castlewood 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 75, OT

Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64

Estelline/Hendricks 57, Deuel 53

Garretson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 46, OT

Hamlin 45, Flandreau 43

Lake Preston 58, Chester 30

Madison 45, Colman-Egan 42

Sioux Valley 75, DeSmet 60

Parkston Classic

Bon Homme 51, Menno 42

Dakota Valley 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Parker 55, Platte-Geddes 49

High School Girls Basketball

Harrisburg 56 Roosevelt 48

Hanson 40, Avon 32

Irene-Wakonda 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Jones County 48, Stanley County 24

Langford 60, Potter County 37

Big Bo Classic

Waverly-South Shore 53, Wolsey-Wessington 47

Chadron Tournament

Championship

Custer 36, Valentine, Neb. 17

Parkston Classic

Corsica/Stickney 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51

Redfield 55, Canistota-Freeman 45

Scotland 66, Parker 34

USHL

Des Moines 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Boys Hockey

Mitchell Marlins 3, Watertown Lakers 3 OT