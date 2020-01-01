Wednesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCITION
Boston 109, Charlotte 92
Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97
L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87
Toronto 117, Cleveland 97
Houston 130, Denver 104
San Antonio 117, Golden State 113, OT
Oklahoma City 106 Dallas 101
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2)Duke 88 Boston College 49
(11)Butler 60 St. John’s 58
(18)Florida St. 70 Georgia Tech 58
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 3 Boston 2 SO
N-Y Islanders 4 Washington 3
Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
Toronto 4 Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 6 Buffalo 4
Carolina 3 Montreal 1
Columbus 4 Florida 1
Detroit 2 San Jose 0
Winnipeg 7 Colorado 4
Arizona 3 St. Louis 1
Chicago 5 Calgary 3
Edmonton 7 N-Y Rangers 5
Los Angeles 5 Philadelphia 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas 38 Utah 10
Belk Bowl
Kentucky 37 Virginia Tech 30
Sun Bowl
Arizona State 20 Florida State 14
Liberty Bowl
Navy 20 Kansas State 17
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming 37 Georgia State 14
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
NBA G-League
Oklahoma City 99 Sioux Falls Skyforce 92
High School Boys Basketball
Elk Point-Jefferson 75, Irene-Wakonda 57
Stanley County 64, Jones County 61
Hanson 63 Kimball/ White Lake 24
Big Bo Classic
Potter County 63, Langford 49
Rapid City Christian 67, North Central Co-Op 27
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Waverly-South Shore 37
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 50
Etringer Classic
Arlington 69, Milbank 45
Baltic 79, Deubrook 76
Castlewood 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 75, OT
Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64
Estelline/Hendricks 57, Deuel 53
Garretson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 46, OT
Hamlin 45, Flandreau 43
Lake Preston 58, Chester 30
Madison 45, Colman-Egan 42
Sioux Valley 75, DeSmet 60
Parkston Classic
Bon Homme 51, Menno 42
Dakota Valley 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Parker 55, Platte-Geddes 49
High School Girls Basketball
Harrisburg 56 Roosevelt 48
Hanson 40, Avon 32
Irene-Wakonda 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Jones County 48, Stanley County 24
Langford 60, Potter County 37
Big Bo Classic
Waverly-South Shore 53, Wolsey-Wessington 47
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Custer 36, Valentine, Neb. 17
Parkston Classic
Corsica/Stickney 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Redfield 55, Canistota-Freeman 45
Scotland 66, Parker 34
USHL
Des Moines 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
High School Boys Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 3, Watertown Lakers 3 OT