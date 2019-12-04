Wednesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 127 Cleveland 94
Orlando 127 Washington 120
Dallas 118 New Orleans 97
Miami 121 Toronto 110 OT
San Antonio 135 Houston 133 2OT
L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 96
L.A. Clippers 117 Portland 97
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Louisville 58 (4)Michigan 43
(10)Duke 87 (11)Michigan St. 75
(15)Memphis 71 Bradley 56
Indiana 80 (17)Florida St. 64
(18)Baylor 78 Md.-Eastern Shore 46
(19)Dayton 99 Houston Baptist 68
(24)Butler 67 Mississippi 58
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 2 Carolina 0
Arizona 4 Columbus 2
Minnesota 4 Florida 2
Montreal 4 N-Y Islanders 2
Vegas 4 New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 OT
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1
Vancouver 5 Ottawa 2
Washington 5 San Jose 2
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
High School Wrestling
West Central 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20
High School Gymnastics
Harrisburg 134.9, SF O’Gorman 132.95
Deuel 145.3, Madison 133.350
SF Lincoln 133.150, SF Washington 112.4, Vermillion 100.7