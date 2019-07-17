Wednesday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 8 Baltimore 1

Arizona 9 Texas 2

N-Y Mets 3 Minnesota 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 8 Detroit 0

Toronto 10 Boston 4

Kansas City 11 Chi White Sox 0

Oakland 9 Seattle 2

L-A Angels 7 Houston 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 9 L-A Dodgers 8

Miami 12 San Diego 7

Chi Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3, 10 Innings

Milwaukee 13 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8 Colorado 4, 10 Innings

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

American Association Baseball

Winnipeg Goldeyes 11, Sioux Falls Canaries 2

Expedtion League Baseball

All Star Game

Lewis Division All Stars 6, Clark Division All Stars 3

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls West 18 Renner 3

Renner 3 Sioux Falls West 2

Mitchell 9 Pierre 4

Vermillion 11, Dakota Valley 1

Beresford 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 2

Dell Rapids 8, McCook-Miner 6

Amateur Baseball

Yankton 8, Wynot, Neb. 6

Canova 14, Parkston 0

Mount Vernon 10, Alexandria 3

Sioux Falls Brewers 13, Dimock-Emery 2

Miller/Wessington 8, Colome 3