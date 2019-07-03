Wednesday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Mets 4 N-Y Yankees 2
Houston 9 Colorado 8
Seattle 5 St. Louis 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 10 Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3
L-A Angels 9 Texas 4
Cleveland 9 Kansas City 5
Oakland 8 Minnesota 6
Detroit at Chi White Sox postponed
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 3 Miami 2
Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 1
Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 4, 11 Innings
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 0
L-A Dodgers 5 Arizona 4
San Francisco 10 San Diego 4
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Las Vegas 90 Chicago 82
Minnesota 85 Atlanta 68
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6, Kansas City T-Bones 3
Expedidition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 11, Hub City Hot Shots 2
Western Nebraska Pioneers 5, Spearfish Sasquatch 0
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 2
Badlands Big Sticks 103, Casper Horseheads 4
Casper Horsheads 4, Badlands Big Sticks
American Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 2, Renner 1
Renner 6, Brandon Valley 2
Sioux Falls East 6, Luverne 4
Luverne 9, Sioux Falls East 3
Yankton 5, Sioux Falls West 4
Yankton 6, Sioux Falls West 5
Tabor 10, Crofton 3
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Vermillion 1
Garretson 12, West Central 5
Rapid City Post 22 9, Missoula, Mt. 1