Wednesday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 9 Chi White Sox 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3
Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 6
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Baltimore 12 Texas 11
Boston 8 Kansas City 3
Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2
Houston 11 Seattle 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 12 Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 9 N-Y Mets 3, 10 Innings
Miami 16 Milwaukee 0
Chi Cubs 6 Colorado 3
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1
L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9 San Diego 6
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Sparks 78 N-Y Liberty 73
Seattle 84 Minnesota 77
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
High School Girls Golf
State “AA” Tournament at Watertown
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 O’Gorman (301) 614
2 Aberdeen Central (337) 669
2 Yankton (333) 669
4 Roosevelt (332) 677
5 Pierre (335) 691
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Shannon McCormick (O’Gorman) (72) 149
2 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) (75) 150
State “A” Tournament at Aberdeen
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 West Central (352) 703
2 Sisseton (351) 717
3 Hot Springs (356) 730
4 Madison (370) 743
5 Parkston (373) 744
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Payson Birkeland (Belle Fourche) (76) 153
2 Lauren Timms (Sioux Falls Christian) (77) 156
State “B” Tournament at Yankton
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 Burke (273) 541
2 Deubrook Area (276) 545
2 Flandreau (289) 593
4 Castlewood (303) 613
5 Estelline/Hendricks (303) 616
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Taylee Indahl (Burke) (84) 167
2 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) (87) 168
3 Erin Moncur (Miller) (90) 178
4 (tie) Lauren Wittler (Sully Buttes) (86) 180
High School Boys Golf
State “B” Tournament
Team (Round 2) FINAL
1 James Valley Christian (244) 490
2 Platte-Geddes (251) 509
3 Deubrook Area (261) 519
4 Hamlin (261) 526
5 Parker (261) 527
Individual (Round 2) FINAL
1 Austin Boomsma (JVC) (74) 153
2 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) (76) 156
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 11, Cleberne Railroaders 8
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 7, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5
Casper Horseheads 13, Hastings Sodbusters 11
Spearfish Sasquatch at Hub City Hot Shots Postponed
Western Nebraska Pioneers 8, Freemont Moo 7
Badlands Big Sticks 8, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 6
American Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 5 Sioux Falls East 4
Brandon Valley 4 Sioux Falls East 3
Mitchell 14 Pierre 4
Pierre 11 Mitchell 1
Rapid City #22 8 Sturgis 3