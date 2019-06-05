Wednesday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 9 Chi White Sox 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3

Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Baltimore 12 Texas 11

Boston 8 Kansas City 3

Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2

Houston 11 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 12 Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 9 N-Y Mets 3, 10 Innings

Miami 16 Milwaukee 0

Chi Cubs 6 Colorado 3

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1

L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 0

Philadelphia 9 San Diego 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks 78 N-Y Liberty 73

Seattle 84 Minnesota 77

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

High School Girls Golf

State “AA” Tournament at Watertown

Team (Round 2) FINAL

1 O’Gorman (301) 614

2 Aberdeen Central (337) 669

2 Yankton (333) 669

4 Roosevelt (332) 677

5 Pierre (335) 691

Individual (Round 2) FINAL

1 Shannon McCormick (O’Gorman) (72) 149

2 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) (75) 150

State “A” Tournament at Aberdeen

Team (Round 2) FINAL

1 West Central (352) 703

2 Sisseton (351) 717

3 Hot Springs (356) 730

4 Madison (370) 743

5 Parkston (373) 744

Individual (Round 2) FINAL

1 Payson Birkeland (Belle Fourche) (76) 153

2 Lauren Timms (Sioux Falls Christian) (77) 156

State “B” Tournament at Yankton

Team (Round 2) FINAL

1 Burke (273) 541

2 Deubrook Area (276) 545

2 Flandreau (289) 593

4 Castlewood (303) 613

5 Estelline/Hendricks (303) 616

Individual (Round 2) FINAL

1 Taylee Indahl (Burke) (84) 167

2 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) (87) 168

3 Erin Moncur (Miller) (90) 178

4 (tie) Lauren Wittler (Sully Buttes) (86) 180

High School Boys Golf

State “B” Tournament

Team (Round 2) FINAL

1 James Valley Christian (244) 490

2 Platte-Geddes (251) 509

3 Deubrook Area (261) 519

4 Hamlin (261) 526

5 Parker (261) 527

Individual (Round 2) FINAL

1 Austin Boomsma (JVC) (74) 153

2 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) (76) 156

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 11, Cleberne Railroaders 8

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 7, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5

Casper Horseheads 13, Hastings Sodbusters 11

Spearfish Sasquatch at Hub City Hot Shots Postponed

Western Nebraska Pioneers 8, Freemont Moo 7

Badlands Big Sticks 8, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 6

American Legion Baseball

Brandon Valley 5 Sioux Falls East 4

Brandon Valley 4 Sioux Falls East 3

Mitchell 14 Pierre 4

Pierre 11 Mitchell 1

Rapid City #22 8 Sturgis 3