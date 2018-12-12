Wednesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Houston 111 Portland 104
San Antonio 111 Phoenix 86
Toronto 123 L.A. Clippers 99
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn 78 (17) Villanova 75
(23) Furman 77 Charleston Southern 69
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 4 Carolina 1
Buffalo 4 L.A. Kings 3 OT
Vancouver 3 Columbus 2
Boston 4 Arizona 3
Washington 6 Detroit 2
Minnesota 7 Montreal 1
Nashville 3 Ottawa 1
Winnipeg 6 Chicago 3
St. Louis 4 Florida 3
Edmonton 6 Colorado 4
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
NCAA Basketball
SDSU 139 Savannah State 72
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canton 80, Garretson 67
Clark/Willow Lake 67, DeSmet 45
Corsica/Stickney 94, Avon 46
Dakota Valley 79, Beresford 63
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Mitchell Christian 44
Faulkton 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 43
Freeman Academy/Marion 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Gayville-Volin 56, Wausa, Neb. 52
Hanson 60, McCook Central/Montrose 53
Harding County 76, Tiospaye Topa 29
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 55
Irene-Wakonda 61, Wagner 30
Lead-Deadwood 46, Newell 33
Lennox 69, Milbank 48
Leola/Frederick 57, Langford 47
Madison 65, Tri-Valley 36
North Central, Neb. 61, Burke 50
Parker 64, Baltic 48
Parkston 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45
Potter County 68, Miller 45
St. Thomas More 78, Douglas 16
Sully Buttes 63, Lyman 52
Tea Area 78, Flandreau 48
Timber Lake 78, Herreid/Selby Area 61
Vermillion 80, Flandreau Indian 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Mobridge-Pollock 26
Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 48
Canistota 59, Colman-Egan 49
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Waverly-South Shore 47
Corsica/Stickney 59, Avon 37
Dakota Valley 57, Beresford 52
Dell Rapids 53, Sioux Falls Christian 51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Mitchell Christian 42
Deubrook 60, Deuel 37
Ethan 63, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26
Faulkton 75, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Flandreau 57, Tea Area 48
Harding County 52, Tiospaye Topa 47
Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Timber Lake 35
Howard 56, Chester 39
Huron 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29
Irene-Wakonda 64, Wagner 50
Kadoka Area 48, Jones County 29
Kimball/White Lake 45, Platte-Geddes 35
Lead-Deadwood 49, Newell 43
Lennox 52, Milbank 24
Lyman 61, Stanley County 23
Madison 59, Tri-Valley 41
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 48
Menno 53, Scotland 35
Miller 41, Potter County 18
North Central, Neb. 67, Burke 25
Ortonville, Minn. 60, Sisseton 52
Parker 52, Baltic 18
Sioux Falls Washington 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Wessington Springs 57, Iroquois 30
West Central 63, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Prep Wrestling
Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21
Philip Area 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 15
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 29
West Central 51, Tri-Valley 21
Clark/Willow Lake Quadrangular
McCook Central/Montrose 33, Clark/Willow Lake 28
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Sioux Valley 18
McCook Central/Montrose 67, Flandreau 9
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Triangular
Burke/Gregory 39, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 36
Burke/Gregory 54, Parkston 25
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 43, Parkston 34
Madison Double Dual
Dell Rapids 51, Tea Area 28
Dell Rapids 54, Lennox 30
Madison 66, Lennox 10
Madison 69, Tea Area 9
Vermillion Quadrangular
Canton 78, Dakota Valley 0
Canton 78, Elk Point-Jefferson 3
Vermillion 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Vermillion 58, Dakota Valley 18