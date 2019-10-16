Wednesday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Houston 4 N-Y Yankees 1 Houston Leads Series 2-1

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best of Seven

Washington 7 St. Louis 4 Washington Wins Series 4-0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Boston 118 Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119 Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106 Detroit 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1

Toronto 4 Minnesota 2

Arizona 4 Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3 Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5 Detroit 1

Nashville 5 Vegas 2

Carolina 2 Los Angeles 0

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

College Volleyball

USF 3 Augustana 2

Northern State 3 Minot State 0

Wayne State 3 SMSU 2

Dakota State 3 Mount Marty 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-12, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 17-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-13

Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-27, 25-19, 25-9, 25-23

Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11

Beresford def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17

Bison def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-9

Bridgewater-Emery def. Colman-Egan, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-9, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-27, 15-10

Chester def. West Central, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9

Clark/Willow Lake def. Flandreau, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-8, 25-21, 25-21

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 21-25, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Ethan def. Howard, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Faith def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9

Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10

Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Gregory def. Colome, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22

Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-5, 25-20, 25-21

Hanson def. Menno, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21

Huron def. Harrisburg, 25-13, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20

James Valley Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 24-26, 24-26, 25-12, 16-14

Lemmon def. Grant County, N.D., 25-14, 26-28, 25-12, 25-22

Madison def. Milbank Area, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15

Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

Parker def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-10, 23-25, 25-13

Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25

Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24

Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 32-30

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Valentine, Neb. def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-12, 25-8

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13

Warner def. Redfield, 22-25, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Watertown def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-7

Webster def. Langford, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-10, 25-23

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 25-8, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23