Wednesday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Houston 4 N-Y Yankees 1 Houston Leads Series 2-1
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Best of Seven
Washington 7 St. Louis 4 Washington Wins Series 4-0
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Boston 118 Cleveland 95
Minnesota 119 Indiana 111
Philadelphia 106 Detroit 86
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1
Toronto 4 Minnesota 2
Arizona 4 Winnipeg 2
Calgary 3 Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 5 Detroit 1
Nashville 5 Vegas 2
Carolina 2 Los Angeles 0
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
College Volleyball
USF 3 Augustana 2
Northern State 3 Minot State 0
Wayne State 3 SMSU 2
Dakota State 3 Mount Marty 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-12, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20
Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 17-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-13
Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-27, 25-19, 25-9, 25-23
Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11
Beresford def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17
Bison def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-9
Bridgewater-Emery def. Colman-Egan, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-9, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7
Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-27, 15-10
Chester def. West Central, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9
Clark/Willow Lake def. Flandreau, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-8, 25-21, 25-21
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 21-25, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
Ethan def. Howard, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
Faith def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9
Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10
Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Gregory def. Colome, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-5, 25-20, 25-21
Hanson def. Menno, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21
Huron def. Harrisburg, 25-13, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20
James Valley Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 24-26, 24-26, 25-12, 16-14
Lemmon def. Grant County, N.D., 25-14, 26-28, 25-12, 25-22
Madison def. Milbank Area, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15
Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Parker def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-10, 23-25, 25-13
Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25
Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24
Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 32-30
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Valentine, Neb. def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-12, 25-8
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13
Warner def. Redfield, 22-25, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Watertown def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-7
Webster def. Langford, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-10, 25-23
Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 25-8, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23