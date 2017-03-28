Weather Spotter Class 7pm tonight at Friendship Center in Miller

MILLER SD – A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be put on by the Aberdeen National Weather Service(NWS) in Miller tonight March 28th starting at 7pm in the Community Center. The class is open to anyone in the community who would like to learn and provide severe weather reports to the NWS during severe weather outbreaks.

This is a great opportunity for the community to learn about severe weather safety, identifying severe weather features, thunderstorm development and structure.