Weather Related Announcements August 21st 2017

PIERRE SD – No Pierre Golf Practice for the Middle School today August 21st PIERRE, S.D. – Due to the heavy rains of Monday in the Pierre area affecting Hillsview Golf Course, the Pierre Invitational golf tournament scheduled for today has been postponed. Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says that he and head coach John Knox are looking for an alternative date to Pierre’s only home meet of the season.

