Weather Near the Equator Impacts SD

Despite getting their origin thousands of miles away from where we live, La Nina and El Nino weather patters impact the weather we get here in South Dakota.
SDSU Extension state climatologist Laura Edwards says both weather patterns originate in the Pacific Ocean near the equator.
Edwards says here in South Dakota, we see their impact the most in the winter.
