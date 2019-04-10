Weather forces US Army Corps to cancel Fort Pierre meeting; Spring Missouri River management information available online

Because of the weather, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division canceled its annual spring public meeting today (Wed.) in Fort Pierre.

The meeting held Tuesday night in Bismarck, ND, was recorded and the presentations will be made available online at www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm.

Public meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.

Public Comments can be emailed to: Missouri.Water.Management@nwd02.usace.army.mil.

Or mailed to:

◾Missouri River Basin Water Management Division

◾1616 Capitol Avenue, Suite 365

◾Omaha, Nebraska 68102-4909

Fall public meetings provide an update on current year’s runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year’s runoff season. The Annual Operating Plan for the next year’s runoff season is released for public comment in September, presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year.

Find updated Missouri River reservoir levels on the Corps website: http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf