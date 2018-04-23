Weather Forces More Athletic Postponements on the Scheduled for Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team was scheduled to host a pair of duals at the Griffen Park Courts later this morning but it won’t happen due the weather forecast of rain, wind and colder tempretures.. The Governors were scheduled to host Huron and Spearfish but with rain in the forecast the tranagular has been postponed. No make up date has been scheduled. The Governors are scheduled to go to Rapid City on Thursday to dual Brandon Valley Thursday evening and then compete in the Rapid City Boys Invitational Tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile The Pierre Lady Governor golf team was hoping that the rain would hold off so they could get their season underway tomorrow when they were scheduled to host the Pierre Invitational golf tournament at Hillsview Golf Course. The Lady Govs have had 3 tournaments postponed or cancelled over the course of the last two weeks and Hillsview Golf Course just opened for the season on Sunday. You can make that four tournaments now cancelled or postponed this year as the Invitational has been postponed and rescheduled for May 8th at Hillsview. Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron, Lead Deadwood, Mitchell, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Stanley County, Sturgis Brown, Watertown and Winner were scheduled to join Pierre for the tournament that is has now been postponed. This is the fourth consecutive year that rain has either cancelled for force postpone of the Pierre Invitational. The Lady Govs are now scheduled to open their season on Thursday at the Hub City Classic in Aberdeen.