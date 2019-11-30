Weather Announcements November 30, 2019

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019: Holy Rosary Church Trail City no 7pm mass tonight. Gettysburg Fire Department “Fireman’s Ball’ and meal canceled for tonight. A new date will be given when decided upon.

River Cities Public Transit in Pierre/Fort Pierre is closed until weather conditions improve.

Hughes and Stanley County Emergency Management director Rob Fines says no travel is advised on county roads until conditions improve.

These Nov. 30 Oahe Capitals Hockey games have been postponed until a later date: Capitals U14 vs. Brookings 2 pm; Capitals Bantam A vs. Brookings 4 pm; and Lady Capitals vs. Brookings 6pm. Sunday Dec. 1 games are still a go at this point, but may change due to weather.

The Harrison Hill Branch of BankWest in Pierre will be closed today due to the weather.

Mobridge post office received mail will do their best to deliver where possible in a safe manner. PO boxes have mail in them.

Find current road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 511.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019:

The 2 p.m. performance of The Greatest Gift of All (Nutcracker) at Riggs Theater rescheduled for Sunday, December 1st, has been cancelled. There will only be one performance Sunday, December 1st, at 7 p.m.

No Sunday services December 1st at Selby UCC and St. Paul Lutheran of Java.

Christmas Concert @ First United Methodist Church in Pierre Dec. 1 @ 2pm to be rescheduled. This is a once a year, Fundraiser for the Church of Hope.

No Sunday service December 1 at Bethany Lutheran Church of rural Selby.