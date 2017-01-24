Weather Announcements Tuesday January 24th 2017

LATE STARTS Kadoka Area School District will have a 2 hour late Crow Creek Head Start 2 hours late and EHS Opening 2 hours late Gregory Opening 1 1/2 hours late Jones County 10:00 am Smee Wakpala 2 hours late Takini 2 hours late Tiospaye Topa 2 hours White River 2 hours late Winner 10:00 am Colome Opening 1 1/2 hours late New Underwood 2 hours late Harding County 2 hours CLOSED Todd County St Francis Indian Lyman Sanborn Central Crow Creek Tribal Schools Woonsocket Chamberlain Little Wound OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS Jerauld County District Meeting for Central Electric Cooperative to be held in Wessington Springs at the Springs Inn has been postponed till Tuesday Jan 31st Kyle Health Center is Closed for today

