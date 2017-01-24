Weather Announcements Tuesday January 24th 2017

January 24, 2017

 

LATE STARTS

Kadoka Area School District will have a 2 hour late

Crow Creek Head Start 2 hours late and EHS Opening 2 hours late

Gregory Opening 1   1/2 hours late

Jones County 10:00 am

Smee Wakpala 2 hours late

Takini 2 hours late

Tiospaye Topa 2 hours

White River  2 hours late

Winner 10:00 am

Colome Opening 1  1/2 hours late

New Underwood 2 hours late

Harding County 2 hours

CLOSED

Todd County

St Francis Indian

Lyman

Sanborn Central

Crow Creek Tribal Schools

Woonsocket

Chamberlain

Little Wound

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jerauld County District Meeting for Central Electric Cooperative to be held in Wessington Springs at the Springs Inn has been postponed till Tuesday Jan 31st

Kyle Health Center is Closed for today


