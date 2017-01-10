Weather Announcements Tuesday January 10th 2017

LATE STARTS
Miller 10:00 AM
Highmore Harold 2 hours
Hoven 10 am
Gettysburg 2 hours
Agar Blunt Onida 2 Hours
Ipswich 10:00 AM
Eureka 2 hours late (10:30 AM)
Selby 10:00 a.m.
Cheyenne Eagle Butte 2 hours
Dupree 2 hours
Herreid 10:00 am
McIntosh 1 hour
Mobridge 10:00AM
Smee 2 hours
Takini 2 hours
Timber Lake 2 hours
Tiospaye Topa 2 hours
CLOSED
Mclaughlin
