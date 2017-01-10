Weather Announcements Tuesday January 10th 2017

Weather Announcements Yellow Sticky Note
January 10, 2017

 

LATE STARTS

Miller 10:00 AM

Highmore Harold 2 hours

Hoven 10 am

Gettysburg 2 hours

Agar Blunt Onida 2 Hours

Ipswich 10:00 AM

Eureka 2 hours late (10:30 AM)

Selby 10:00 a.m.

Cheyenne Eagle Butte 2 hours

Dupree 2 hours

Herreid 10:00 am

McIntosh 1 hour

Mobridge 10:00AM

Smee 2 hours

Takini 2 hours

Timber Lake 2 hours

Tiospaye Topa 2 hours

CLOSED

Mclaughlin


