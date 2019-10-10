Weather announcements Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Colome School Dismissing at 12 Noon and there will be no after school activites

Wood Schools – Closed

Prenatal class scheduled for tonight in Mobridge is postponed to a later date.

Wessington Springs at Highmore Harrold Volleyball for tonight (Thursday) has been postponed and rescheduled to Monday, October 28th

The Highmore Harrold FCCLA Dig for a Cure event has been postponed to October 17

The Pierre Middle School Cross Country Invitational scheduled for today (Thursday) has been cancelled.

C & JV volleyball game between Mobridge/Pollock & Strasburg/Zeeland is postponed.

Mitzel Hay Auction scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Feeding SD Mobil Food Van will not be in Leola today.

Selby Nutrition Site is closed today (Thursday).

No sale at Herreid Livestock tomorrow (Friday).

Campbell County Clinic in Herreid is CLOSED Thursday & Friday, October 10th & 11th.

Eureka Modern Woodman Dinner planned for October 10 at the Prime Time is rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Wolff Den.

Sons of the American Legion First Annual Gun Show scheduled for Saturday in Herreid has been postponed to a later date.