Weather announcements Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
|Colome School Dismissing at 12 Noon and there will be no after school activites
|Wood Schools – Closed
|Prenatal class scheduled for tonight in Mobridge is postponed to a later date.
|Wessington Springs at Highmore Harrold Volleyball for tonight (Thursday) has been postponed and rescheduled to Monday, October 28th
|The Highmore Harrold FCCLA Dig for a Cure event has been postponed to October 17
|The Pierre Middle School Cross Country Invitational scheduled for today (Thursday) has been cancelled.
|C & JV volleyball game between Mobridge/Pollock & Strasburg/Zeeland is postponed.
|Mitzel Hay Auction scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
|Feeding SD Mobil Food Van will not be in Leola today.
|Selby Nutrition Site is closed today (Thursday).
|No sale at Herreid Livestock tomorrow (Friday).
|Campbell County Clinic in Herreid is CLOSED Thursday & Friday, October 10th & 11th.
|Eureka Modern Woodman Dinner planned for October 10 at the Prime Time is rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Wolff Den.
|Sons of the American Legion First Annual Gun Show scheduled for Saturday in Herreid has been postponed to a later date.
|For road condition information go to www.safetravelusa.com/sd, call 511, or use the 511 mobile app.