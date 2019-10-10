Weather Announcements October 9th

Cheyenne Eagle Butte School – 2 hours late on Thursday.

Dupree School – Closed on Thursday.

Eureka School – 2 hour late start Thursday.

McIntosh School – 2 hours late on Thursday.

Smee School District Wakpala – Closed on Thursday.

Eureka Modern Woodman Dinner planned for October 10th at the Prime Time is rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Wolff Den.

Sons of the American Legion First Annual Gun Show scheduled for Saturday in Herreid has been postponed to a later date.

Campbell County Clinic in Herreid is CLOSED Thursday and Friday, October 10th and 11th.