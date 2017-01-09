Weather Announcements Monday January 9th 2017

LATE STARTS
Wakpala Smee 2 hours late
Cheyenne Eagle Butte 10:00am
Dupree 2 hours late
Faith 2 hours late
Harding County 2 hours late
Takini 2 hours late
McIntosh 2 hours late
Timber Lake 2 hours late
ONE HOUR LATE
Agar Blunt Onida 1 hour late
Highmore-Harrold 1 hour late – still have morning pre-school
CLOSED
Tiospaye Topa Closed
