Weather Announcements Monday January 9th 2017

Monday January 9th 2017

January 9, 2017

 

LATE STARTS

Wakpala Smee 2 hours late

Cheyenne Eagle Butte 10:00am

Dupree 2 hours late

Faith 2 hours late

Harding County 2 hours late

Takini 2 hours late

McIntosh 2 hours late

Timber Lake 2 hours late

ONE HOUR LATE

Agar Blunt Onida 1 hour late

Highmore-Harrold 1 hour late – still have morning pre-school

CLOSED

Tiospaye Topa Closed


