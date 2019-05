Bad River Road at Fort Pierre is closed to through traffic until further notice.

Cut Across Road in Stanley County may need to be closed due to rising water. Watch for signs and barricades indicating the road is closed, especially at night.

The Junior Achievement golf scramble scheduled for May 23 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre has been postponed to May 30. Registration at noon. Shotgun start at 1pm. Teams can register by going to jasd.org.