Weather Announcements March 9, 2019
A snow alert has been issued in Fort Pierre. Plowing begins at 1pm today (Sat.).
The Missouri Shores “Hollywood Tonight” fundraiser tonight has been postponed. All tickets will transfer to the new date, once it is determined.
No service Sunday at First Baptist Church in Mobridge.
|Benefit bean bag tournament Sunday at Stanley County School in Fort Pierre is canceled.
|East of Westerville concert Saturday in Pierre has been postponed. It will be rescheduled.
|Family Fun Saturday events at the SD Cultural Heritage Center Saturday in Pierre are canceled.
|PAWS in Pierre will not be open Saturday.
|The Cheyenne River Youth Project’s “Passion for Fashion” event Eagle Butte Saturday has been postponed to March 16 from noon-6pm.