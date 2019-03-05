Weather Announcements March 5, 2019

Sodak 16 Class B boys basketball Sully Buttes vs. Lemmon in Mobridge tonight has been postponed to Thursday at 7pm CT in Timber Lake.

Hand County commission meeting today has been postponed to March 12 at 1pm at the Court House.

Corson County Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday beginning at 1pm MT.

The Isabel Rodeo Association fundraiser scheduled for this Saturday, March 9th, at the Isabel Community Center has been cancelled.