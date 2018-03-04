Weather Announcements March 4-5, 2018

A ”BLIZZARD WARNING” REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ MONDAY TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ TUESDAY.

Blizzard conditions are expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches, with localized amounts up to 13 inches, are expected.

Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Monday. Damage to trees and power lines is likely.

A ”Blizzard Warning” means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

School Announcements for Mon. March 5, 2018

Agar, Blunt, Onida–2 hours late

American Horse school–2 hours late

Burke–no school

Bowdle–no school

Chamberlain–no school

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte– no school

Colome–9:45am start; no preschool

Crazy Horse–2 hours late

Crow Creek Head Start and EHS– no school

Dupree–no school

Edmunds Central– No School

Eureka–No School

Frederick–no school

Faulkton–no school

Gregory–no school

Hoeven–10am start

Ipswich–no school

Iroquois–10am start; buses running 90 minutes late

Gettysburg–10am start

Herreid–closed

Highmore-Harrold–2 hours late; no morning preschool

Hoven– 10am start

Kimball–2 hours late

Leola–no school

Little Wound–2 hour late

Lower Brule Community College–10am start

Lower Brule Schools–10am start

Lyman–no school

McLaughlin – No School

Miller–10am start

Mobridge–no school; no Headstart

Oahe Child Development Center Headstart–no school

Pierre School District–no school; no Headstart

Pierre Indian Learning Center–no school

Platte-Geddes–no school

Redfield Headstart–no school

Selby Area–no school; no preschool screening

Sinte Gleska University–no school

Sitting Bull–all campuses closed

Smee–no school

St. Francis Indian–no school

St. Joseph in Pierre–no school

St. Joseph Indian in Chamberlain–10am start

Stanley County–no school

Timber Lake – No School

Tiospaye Topa–no school

Todd County–no school

White River–no school

Winner–2 hours late

AAUW Preschool in Pierre–no school

McPherson County Courthouse will be closed on Monday March 5th due to the weather and that the March Commissioners meeting has been moved from Tuesday, March 6th to Thursday March 8th at 10am.

Misc. Announcements:

Driver’s Education class scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre has been CANCELLED.

CHS Midwest Cooperative cancelled the Grain Marketing meeting, scheduled at Drifters in Fort Pierre on Monday due to weather.

No Pierre/Fort Pierre Kiwanis meeting Monday at noon at Perkins.

Bull Sales:

Peterson Broken Heart Ranch has postponed their bull sale from March 7th to March 11th at the ranch.

Senn Red Angus is rescheduling their bull sale from March 5th to March 19th at Faith Livestock.

Campbell Red Angus is postponing their bull sale from March 5th to March 8th at Mobridge Livestock.

Joel Deering Cheyenne Charolais Bull Sale is postponed from March 6th to March 10th Saturday 1pm mountain time at Philip Livestock.