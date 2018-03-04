Weather Announcements March 4-5, 2018

A ”BLIZZARD WARNING” REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ MONDAY TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ TUESDAY.
Blizzard conditions are expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches, with localized amounts up to 13 inches, are expected.
Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Monday. Damage to trees and power lines is likely.
A ”Blizzard Warning” means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
School Announcements for Mon. March 5, 2018
Agar, Blunt, Onida–2 hours late
American Horse school–2 hours late
Burke–no school
Bowdle–no school
Chamberlain–no school
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte– no school
Colome–9:45am start; no preschool
Crazy Horse–2 hours late
Crow Creek Head Start and EHS– no school
Dupree–no school
Edmunds Central– No School
Eureka–No School
Frederick–no school
Faulkton–no school
Gregory–no school
Hoeven–10am start
Ipswich–no school
Iroquois–10am start; buses running 90 minutes late
Gettysburg–10am start
Herreid–closed
Highmore-Harrold–2 hours late; no morning preschool
Hoven– 10am start
Kimball–2 hours late
Leola–no school
Little Wound–2 hour late
Lower Brule Community College–10am start
Lower Brule Schools–10am start
Lyman–no school
McLaughlin – No School
Miller–10am start
Mobridge–no school; no Headstart
Oahe Child Development Center Headstart–no school
Pierre School District–no school; no Headstart
Pierre Indian Learning Center–no school
Platte-Geddes–no school
Redfield Headstart–no school
Selby Area–no school; no preschool screening
Sinte Gleska University–no school
Sitting Bull–all campuses closed
Smee–no school
St. Francis Indian–no school
St. Joseph in Pierre–no school
St. Joseph Indian in Chamberlain–10am start
Stanley County–no school
Timber Lake – No School
Tiospaye Topa–no school
Todd County–no school
White River–no school
Winner–2 hours late
AAUW Preschool in Pierre–no school
McPherson County Courthouse will be closed on Monday March 5th due to the weather and that the March Commissioners meeting has been moved from Tuesday, March 6th to Thursday March 8th at 10am.
Misc. Announcements:
Driver’s Education class scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre has been CANCELLED.
CHS Midwest Cooperative cancelled the Grain Marketing meeting, scheduled at Drifters in Fort Pierre on Monday due to weather.
No Pierre/Fort Pierre Kiwanis meeting Monday at noon at Perkins.
Bull Sales:
Peterson Broken Heart Ranch has postponed their bull sale from March 7th to March 11th at the ranch.
Senn Red Angus is rescheduling their bull sale from March 5th to March 19th at Faith Livestock.
Campbell Red Angus is postponing their bull sale from March 5th to March 8th at Mobridge Livestock.
Joel Deering Cheyenne Charolais Bull Sale is postponed from March 6th to March 10th Saturday 1pm mountain time at Philip Livestock.
