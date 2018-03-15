Weather Announcements March 16th, 2018

A WINTER STORM WARNING GOES IN EFFECT AT 4 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. CDT FRIDAY.

Heavy mixed precipitation is to be expected.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

Please plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Also, be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or online at SafeTravel USA