Weather Announcements March 16, 2018

March 16, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Clerk of Courts offices in Bennett, Gregory, Haakon, Hyde and Jackson counties are closed.

Wagner IHS main and extended hours clinic–closed

The 4-H beef weigh-in scheduled for Saturday, March 17 has been moved to Thursday, April 5 at 6 pm at the Cuckler Building located on the Stanley County Fairgrounds.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia