Weather Announcements March 13-14, 2019

Agar-Blunt-Onida– closed through Friday.

Burke– closed Thursday.

Chamberlain– closed Thursday.

Cheyenne River College Center– closed Thursday.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte— closed Thursday.

Colome-Wood– closed Thursday.

Crow Creek Headstart and Early Headstart– closed Thursday.

Crow Creek Tribal– closed Thursday.

Dupree– closed Thursday.

Highmore-Harrold— closed Thursday.

Hoven– closed Thursday.

Kimball— no school Thursday.

Lyman— closed Thursday.

McIntosh– closed Thursday.

Miller– closed Thursday.

Mobridge Headstart– closed Thursday.

Pierre– closed Thursday.

Smee-Wakpala— closed Thursday, Friday.

St. Joseph School in Pierre– closed through Friday.

Stanley County– closed Thursday.

Timber Lake– closed Thursday and Friday.

All Rural Health Care, Inc. clinics are closed Wednesday and Thursday. They will re-open on Friday morning.

Avera Medical Group Clinic in Pierre– No after-hour Urgent Care Wednesday night. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital remains open and fully operational for emergency medical care.

Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area closed Wednesday and Thursday.

C & B Operations in Roscoe has postponed its Thursday planter clinic to next week, March 21 at 10am in Roscoe.

Capital University Center in Pierre is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Kennebec Clinic– closed Thursday.

Envirotech won’t doing routes on Thursday. Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday.

Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre canceled midweek classes and evening worship service Wednesday.

Fort Pierre– snow alert in effect. Plowing snow routes only until the weather improves. Travel for emergencies only.

Fort Thompson Indian Health Service– closed Thursday.

Golden West’s Fiber to the Home Open House has been rescheduled for March 19 at 6:30pm at the Community Hall in Vivian.

Great Western Bank in Mobridge– closing at 2pm Wednesday. Closed Thursday.

Hand County emergency management cautions people to prepare for possible power outages, travel advisories, flooding and ice build up.

Herreid Livestock– no sale Friday.

Hughes County offices in the Courthouse will be closed Thursday. County officials urge residents to stay off the roads whenever possible and wait for the storm to let up before attempting to travel.

Lenten services at Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre have been canceled for Wednesday.

Lucky’s Gas N More in Mobridge closing at 2pm Wednesday. Opening at 8am Thursday.

Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre has canceled ALL Wednesday activities. This includes our meal, worship and all youth activities for the night.

Lyman County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday & Thursday.

McClellen-Swanson Dental Office in Mobridge closed Thursday.

Men’s volleyball in Pierre and Fort Pierre Wednesday night is canceled.

Mobridge Livestock Thursday sale is canceled.

Mobridge MMA Thrift Store closed Thursday. Reopening at noon Friday.

No Awana at Community Bible Church in Pierre Wednesday night.

No Meals on Wheels delivery in Pierre Thursday.

Oahe Child Development Center in Pierre– closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Oahe Veterinary Hospital in Mobridge will be closed Thursday. A doctor will be on call for emergencies, call 605-845-7071.

Pierre Police Department is asking residents to take a preemptive approach and remove their vehicles from all Emergency Snow Routes. Wherever possible, please use off-street parking. In addition, prepare for the possibility of restricted travel within the City of Pierre and surrounding areas.

Pierre Senior Center– closed Wednesday and Thursday. No potluck Thursday.

Pollock– no garbage pickup Thursday.

Private Pesticide Application Training that was scheduled Thursday in Philip has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 19 from 1 PM – 4 PM MST at the Bad River Senior Center in Philip. All attendees should remember to bring a government issued picture ID. For more information call 605-773-8120.

River City Public Transit will shut down by 2pm Wednesday. It will reopen when the weather improves.

Scherbenski Bull Sale March 15 has been postponed.

St. James Lutheran Church in Leola– Wednesday evening services canceled.

St. Peter and Paul church in Pierre canceled all faith and mission classes Wednesday night.

Stanley County– No unnecessary travel advised until further notice. Blowing and drifting snow has made most of the roads impassable and unsafe.

Steve Oster sale scheduled for Saturday (March 16) in Eureka postponed to April 6.

Sully County emergency officials are advising NO TRAVEL in and around Sully County due to rapidly reducing visibility and heavy drifting. Conditions may not improve until sometime Friday.

The 6th Circuit Court in South Dakota will be closed until 8am Friday.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Chamberlain canceled worship and all activities Wednesday night.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge– no lenten service Wednesday night.

UCC church in Selby canceled Wednesday services.

Urban Indian Health office in Pierre closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Walworth County Courthouse– closed Thursday.

YMCA in Pierre closing at 3pm Wednesday. Opening late Thursday, time to be determined by weather conditions.