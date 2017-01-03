Weather Announcements January 3rd 2017

SCHOOL LATE STARTS Mobridge-Pollock 10:00 am start. EUREKA 10:30 AM start Herried School 10 am start. Bowdle, SD Opening @ 10AM Little Wound Opening 2 hours late Haakon Opening 2 hours late Herreid 10:00 am start Hoven Opening at 10:00am SCHOOLS CLOSED McIntosh Closed McLaughlin Closed Takini Closed Tiospaye Topa Closed All Sitting Bull College Campuses are Closed Tuesday OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS The Ziebach County Commissioner meeting is potsponed until Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.