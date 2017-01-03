Weather Announcements January 3rd 2017

January 3, 2017

 

SCHOOL LATE STARTS

Mobridge-Pollock 10:00 am start.

EUREKA 10:30 AM start

Herried School 10 am start.

Bowdle, SD  Opening @ 10AM

Little Wound   Opening 2 hours late

Haakon   Opening 2 hours late

Herreid  10:00 am start

Hoven  Opening at 10:00am

SCHOOLS CLOSED

McIntosh   Closed

McLaughlin  Closed

Takini  Closed

Tiospaye Topa  Closed

All Sitting Bull College Campuses are Closed Tuesday

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Ziebach County Commissioner meeting is potsponed until Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:00 AM

 


