Weather Announcements January 3rd 2017

SCHOOL LATE STARTS
Mobridge-Pollock 10:00 am start.
EUREKA 10:30 AM start
Herried School 10 am start.
Bowdle, SD Opening @ 10AM
Little Wound Opening 2 hours late
Haakon Opening 2 hours late
Herreid 10:00 am start
Hoven Opening at 10:00am
SCHOOLS CLOSED
McIntosh Closed
McLaughlin Closed
Takini Closed
Tiospaye Topa Closed
All Sitting Bull College Campuses are Closed Tuesday
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Ziebach County Commissioner meeting is potsponed until Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:00 AM
