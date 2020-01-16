Weather announcements January 16, 2020
Eureka– 10:30am start.
McIntosh– 2 hours late.
Lower Brule– 2 hours late.
Lower Brule Community College– 2 hours late.
Edmunds Central– 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
Dupree– 10 am start. Brown bag breakfast served.
Crow Creek Head Start and Early Head Start– 2 hours late.
Smee-Wakpala– 2 hours late.
Frederick– 2 hours late.
Leola– 10am start. No morning preschool.
Timber Lake school– 2 hours late. No breakfast served. No morning activities.
Bowdle– 10am start. No Preschool. Bus will travel where possible.
Wolsey-Wessington– 1 hour late.
Tiospa Topa– 2 hours late.
Sitting Bull Community College– 2 hours late.
Standing Rock Public Transit will run 2 hours late. Please call transit if you have connecting routes to Bismarck.
Crow Creek Tribe employees– report at 10am.