Weather announcements January 16, 2020

Eureka– 10:30am start.

McIntosh– 2 hours late.

Lower Brule– 2 hours late.

Lower Brule Community College– 2 hours late.

Edmunds Central– 2 hours late. No morning preschool.

Dupree– 10 am start. Brown bag breakfast served.

Crow Creek Head Start and Early Head Start– 2 hours late.

Smee-Wakpala– 2 hours late.

Frederick– 2 hours late.

Leola– 10am start. No morning preschool.

Timber Lake school– 2 hours late. No breakfast served. No morning activities.

Bowdle– 10am start. No Preschool. Bus will travel where possible.

Wolsey-Wessington– 1 hour late.

Tiospa Topa– 2 hours late.

Sitting Bull Community College– 2 hours late.

Standing Rock Public Transit will run 2 hours late. Please call transit if you have connecting routes to Bismarck.

Crow Creek Tribe employees– report at 10am.