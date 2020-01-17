Weather Announcements Friday, January 17, 2020

Bowdle– CLOSED.

Burke– 2 hours late.

Cheyenne- Eagle Butte– Snow alert. No school for Primary (K-1).

Crow Creek Tribal– closed due to major illness and weather.

Crow Creek Head Start and Early Head Start– CLOSED.

Colome-Wood– CLOSED.

Chamberlain– closed.

Dupree– Running the 8am-12:30pm schedule. Closing at 12:30pm. Junior high and high school dance is canceled.

Eureka– CLOSED.

Gregory– 1.5 hours late.

Highmore-Harrold– 2 hours late. No morning preschool.

Hoven– 2 hours late. 10am start.

Ipswich– closed.

Kimball– closed.

Miller– CLOSED.

Platte-Geddes- closed.

Selby Area School– closed.

Crow Creek Sioux Tribe– employees report at 10am.

Mobridge-Pollock Double Header with Crow Creek scheduled for today has been postponed. Date TBD.

The 5th Circuit Court in South Dakota, which includes Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink and Walworth counties, is closed today.

SD Corn Growers annual conference in Sioux Falls this weekend is postponed. Date TBD.

The Kids Ice Fishing Tournament scheduled for Jan 18th at Swan Creek Area of Akaska has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 1st. Check in will begin at 10:30am and fishing begins at noon. Contact Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Selby for more info.