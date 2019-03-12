Weather Announcements for Wednesday, March 13

Agar-Blunt-Onida– closed through Friday. Dupree– closed Wednesday and Thursday; Staff report at 7:30 Wednesday. Hoven– early release Wednesday at 12:30pm due to expected weather conditions. McLaughlin– closed tomorrow. Pierre–closed Wednesday and Thursday. Smee-Wakpala– closed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. St. Joseph School in Pierre– closed through Friday. Stanley County– no school Wednesday or Thursday. Timber Lake– no school Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. White River– closed Wednesday. Oahe Child Development Center in Pierre– closed Wednesday and Thursday. In anticipation for the possibility of 12”-18” of snow, the Pierre Police Department is asking residents to take a preemptive approach and remove their vehicles from all Emergency Snow Routes. Wherever possible, please use off-street parking. In addition, prepare for the possibility of restricted travel within the City of Pierre and surrounding areas. Northwest winds between 40-60 mph are projected which will result in significant drifting within the City of Pierre. Take precautionary measures and heed all alerts and travel advisories. The SDHSAA Basketball Tournaments and Visual Arts Event scheduled for this weekend will be completed as scheduled. Teams have been notified of this and have made appropriate arrangements. SDHSAA Staff will continue to monitor the weather and remain in contact with the National Weather Service and South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Spectators are encouraged to use judgment in regards to travel.

C&B Operations in Roscoe has postponed their planter clinic from this Thursday to Thursday, March 21 at 10am in Roscoe.

Oahe Veterinary Hospital in Mobridge will be closed on Thursday, March 14. A doctor will be on call and available for emergencies only. If your animal needs immediate attention please call the emergency line at 605-845-7071.

The upcoming sale at Mobridge Livestock on Thursday, March 14th, has been canceled.

The Sherbinski bull sale on Friday, March 15th has been postponed.

Residents are being asked to clean the snow away from their mailboxes so that mail can be delivered. If your mailbox is by your door or otherwise accessible via sidewalk, the sidewalk must have a path to deliver mail. Mail will not be delivered if the boxes cannot be reached.

The Ridgeland annual township meeting has been postponed until Friday at 7P.M. Mountain time.

Zion Lutheran Church in Eureka– No Wednesday worship or soup supper.

UCC in Selby– No Wednesday services.