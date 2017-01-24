Weather Announcements for Wednesday January 25th 2017

LATE STARTS
Platte Geddes 10am
Kadoka 2 hours late
Kimball 2 hours late
Chamberlain 2 hours late – no morning breakfast or PAWS program.
Colome 1 1/2 hours late – No morning Pre-school
Crow Creek Head Start and EHS Opening 2 hours late
Gettysburg 10:00am
Haakon 2 hours late
Hoven 10:00am
Jones County 10:00am
Kadoka Area 2 hours late
Little Wound 2 hours late
Lower Brule Community College 10:00 a.m.
Lower Brule Schools 10 AM
Lyman 1 hour late
Stanley County 10:00 AM
Wessington Springs 9:45 AM
Tiospaye Topa 2 hours late
Wolsey-Wessington 2 hours late
Woonsocket 10am
CLOSED
White River
Bennett County
Burke
St. Francis Indian
Todd County
Winner
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The City of Pierre has issued a Snow Alert. The Snow Alert means the City will remove snow from Emergency Snow Routes after midnight tonight Residents should remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes by midnight tonight. Vehicles remaining on Emergency Snow Routes after midnight are subject to ticketing and towing.
The Snow Alert will remain in effect until the City lifts the declaration. After snow has been removed from Emergency Snow Routes, plowing operations will move to non-emergency snow route streets. Residents can assist snow removal operations by utilizing off-street parking
Residents are reminded that it is a violation of city ordinance to move snow back onto a plowed street from either a driveway or sidewalk.
SD Dept of Transportation I-29 No Travel Advised
SD Dept. of Transportation I-90 Closed at 6PM Kadoka to Chamberlain
With the recent and continued snowfall in excess of 2 inches of snow, the City of Fort Pierre will be plowing the emergency snow routes today. Secondary streets will follow the emergency routes on Wednesday morning. We ask that residents please move any cars, trucks, trailers or campers off the street to allow snow plows to get through if necessary. Any vehicle in direct violation of this ordinance shall be fined $50.00 and the actual cost of removal and towing if not removed within 24 hours of citation.
City ordinances require that “there shall be no parking on the emergency snow routes when there is more than two (2) inches of snowfall until the said routes have been cleared to the edges of the street.” Also a reminder, that with snow continuing to fall the plows may pass thru the routes more than once so please be alert to further snow accumulations.
City of Chamberlain plowing all snow routes at 3 am
City of Winner plowing all snow routes at 5am
The Stanley County County Regional One Act Play Performance has been postponed until Thursday, January 27th. The performance time remains at 9:00 a.m. with no admittance after 9. The play will be performed at Riggs Theater.
Ft. Thompson Indian Health Services Opening 2 hours late
Lower Brule IHS Clinic Closed
The Region One Act performance scheduled in Pierre has been postponed until Thursday. The group will perform at 2:15 pm
