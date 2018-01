Friday Jan 12th 2018 LATE STARTS Cheyenne Eagle Butte Schools 2 hours late Highmore-Harrold Opening 1 hour late 10 am late start for Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe employees

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.