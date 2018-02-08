Weather Announcements for Feb 8th, 2018

  • Home > 
February 8, 2018

 

City of Chamberlain: Plowing all snow routes after 2:00 a.m.; Remove vehicles from all snow routes

Jones County and Dupree game postponed to 20th

Boys BB at Kimball v Burke/South Central; postponed tonight

City of Pierre: Emergency Snow Route Declaration The City will be ticketing and towing vehicles that impede snow removal operations. Plowing will begin after 2 a.m. Emergency Snow Routes will be cleared first, followed by residential streets. Please travel safely!


