Weather Announcements for Dec. 30 & 31

There will be no services Sunday, Dec. 31 at:
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.
REDEEMER CHURCH IN BOWDLE (BOTH SUNDAY AND MONDAY SERVICES)
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH IN EUREKA
SACRED WORD LUTHERAN CHURCH IN MOBRIDGE
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN MOBRIDGE
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN JAVA
U.C.C. CHURCH IN SELBY
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH IN SELBY
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN SELBY
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH OF RURAL SELBY
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH IN MCLAUGHLIN
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH IN BOWDLE
U.C.C. CHURCH IN EUREKA
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN MOBRIDGE
