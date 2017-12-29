Weather Announcements for Dec. 29, 2017

Pierre Street Dept. crews will start plowing snow on selected streets at 12:30pm today (Fri.). They will plow the highways, snow routes and hill areas along with known problem areas. City staff will meet around 2pm to determine the scheduled plans for tonight and tomorrow (Sat.) regarding snow removal. The city will provide updated information once they have determined their operational plans for the next couple days.

