Weather Announcements for April 13, 2018

Schools closed:

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Crow Creek Tribal

Highmore-Harrold

Jones County

Little Wound

Stanley County School GOLD Program cancelled Friday.

Tiospaye Topa

Todd County

Winner

Other announcements:

Due to the expected weather, the Stanley County School Enrichment Friday program is postponed one week to Friday, April 20, 2018.

The following Rural Health Care, Inc. locations will be closed on Friday, April 13th, due to adverse weather:

Community Care Clinic-Gettysburg

Onida Clinic-Onida

Highmore Clinic-Highmore

Oahe Valley Health Center-Ft. Pierre

Jones County Clinic-Murdo

Stanley Jones Memorial Clinic-Presho

Kennebec Clinic-Kennebec

Dakota Family Medical Center-Chamberlain

Bennett County Court offices will be closed Friday, April 13.

Corson County Courthouse will be CLOSED Friday, April 13th, due to the weather.

No sale at Herried Livestock Friday.

The April 13 “Evening for the Arts” in Pierre has been rescheduled to May 11. All other details are the same.

A.C.T. will start 1 hour late on Saturday at Riggs High School in Pierre. Doors will open at 8:30 AM. As a reminder, please use your best judgement on deciding whether to attend or not. If you cannot make it due to weather, you will not be charged a fee for moving your test to a different test date. Wait to call ACT customer care next week to make those arrangements.

A.C.T. test scheduled for Saturday, April 14th, in Eagle Butte, has been postponed until a later date.

Due to the predicted blizzard, the Maker Day Sewing event scheduled for the SD Discovery Center on Saturday, April 14 will not be held. It has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 28th from 10am to Noon. At this time, the SD Discovery Center will still be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 14.

Due to the expected poor weather conditions on Saturday, the 2018 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for Saturday in Sioux Falls, has been canceled. Those slated for induction this year will be inducted at the 2019 banquet.