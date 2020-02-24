Weather announcements February 25, 2020

The Meet a Scientist event Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the SD Discovery Center in Pierre has been postponed.

Motorists should visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/, download the SDDOT 511 app or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. Sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.

Motorists are also reminded to give snowplows plenty of room to work and do not pass unless it is safe & you can see the road in front of the plow. The safest place is eight car lengths behind the plow, they are placing chemicals and clearing the road in front of you.

If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.

Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation

Call 5-1-1 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions

Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant

If you do get stranded: