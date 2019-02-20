Weather Announcements February 20, 2019
|Chamberlain– 2 hours late. Instrumental contest begins at 10am.
|Crow Creek Headstart— 2 hours late.
|Crow Creek Tribal– 10am start.
|Kimball— 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
|Lower Brule Day School– 2 hours late.
|Lyman— 1 hour late. Seniors will not leave at 9am for trip to Pierre.
|Miller— 10am start.
|Platte-Geddes– 10am start.
|Smee-Wakpala— 2 hours late.
|Winner– 2 hours late.
|Fort Thompson Indian Health Service– opening at 9:30am.
|Crow Creek Sioux Tribe– employees report to work at 10am.