Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Latest:
Weather Announcements 

Weather Announcements February 20, 2019

Jody Heemstra
Chamberlain– 2 hours late. Instrumental contest begins at 10am.
 
Crow Creek Headstart— 2 hours late.
Crow Creek Tribal– 10am start.
 
Kimball— 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
 
Lower Brule Day School– 2 hours late.
Lyman— 1 hour late. Seniors will not leave at 9am for trip to Pierre.
 
Miller— 10am start.
 
Platte-Geddes– 10am start.
 
Smee-Wakpala— 2 hours late.
 
Winner– 2 hours late.
 
Fort Thompson Indian Health Service– opening at 9:30am.
Crow Creek Sioux Tribe– employees report to work at 10am.