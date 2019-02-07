Weather announcements Feb. 7 & 8, 2019
Nicollet Avenue, between Broadway Avenue and Church Street in Pierre is closed to through traffic while the City Water Department works to repair a water main break at the intersection of Broadway and Nicollet Avenues.
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte— Closed Friday. All activities and practices canceled.
|Eureka— closed Friday. Parent-teacher conferences are canceled.
|Ipswich– 10am start Friday. No Morning Preschool.
|Jones County– 10am start Friday.
|McIntosh– closed Friday.
|McLaughlin– closed Friday.
|Smee-Wakpala— no school Friday.
|Timber Lake– closed Friday. No School. No Activities. Contests postponed.
|Doubleheader between Miller and Wessington Springs tonight has been postponed.
|Boys basketball game between Stanley County and White River tonight has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6:30.
|The Pierre wrestling team was scheduled to travel to Harrisburg today for a ESD Wrestling Dual. This dual has been postponed to tomorrow February 8th. Start time will be 6:00 pm with the JV and Varsity will follow at the conclusion of the JV.