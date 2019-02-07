Thursday, February 7, 2019
Weather Announcements 

Weather announcements Feb. 7 & 8, 2019

Nicollet Avenue, between Broadway Avenue and Church Street in Pierre is closed to through traffic while the City Water Department works to repair a water main break at the intersection of Broadway and Nicollet Avenues.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte— Closed Friday. All activities and practices canceled.
 
Eureka— closed Friday. Parent-teacher conferences are canceled.
 
Ipswich– 10am start Friday. No Morning Preschool.
Jones County– 10am start Friday.
 
McIntosh– closed Friday.
McLaughlin– closed Friday.
 
Smee-Wakpala— no school Friday.
 
Timber Lake– closed Friday. No School. No Activities. Contests postponed.
 
Doubleheader between Miller and Wessington Springs tonight has been postponed.
Boys basketball game between Stanley County and White River tonight has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6:30.
The Pierre wrestling team was scheduled to travel to Harrisburg today for a ESD Wrestling Dual. This dual has been postponed to tomorrow February 8th. Start time will be 6:00 pm with the JV and Varsity will follow at the conclusion of the JV.
 