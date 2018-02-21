Weather Announcements Feb. 21, 2018

February 21, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Crow Creek Tribal schools–2 hours late

Lyman–1 hour late

St. Francis Indian–2 hours late; staff report at 8am

Todd County–opening at 10am; buses 90 minutes late

Little Wound–2 hours late

 

Due to the weather and the amount of snow that has been accumulated in the Black Hills area, Millar Angus Ranch, east of Sturgis has rescheduled their bull sale to Wednesday, February 28th, 1:30 p.m. at the ranch. For more information go to millarangus.com. Millar with an a-r. Again the Millar Angus Ranch bull sale originally scheduled for 2/21 is rescheduled to Feb 28th!


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia