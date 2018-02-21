Weather Announcements Feb. 21, 2018

Crow Creek Tribal schools–2 hours late Lyman–1 hour late St. Francis Indian–2 hours late; staff report at 8am Todd County–opening at 10am; buses 90 minutes late Little Wound–2 hours late Due to the weather and the amount of snow that has been accumulated in the Black Hills area, Millar Angus Ranch, east of Sturgis has rescheduled their bull sale to Wednesday, February 28th, 1:30 p.m. at the ranch. For more information go to millarangus.com. Millar with an a-r. Again the Millar Angus Ranch bull sale originally scheduled for 2/21 is rescheduled to Feb 28th!

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.