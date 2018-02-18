Weather Announcements Feb 18 2018

A Winter Weather Watch Is In Effect This Evening (Sunday) Starting At 6:00 P.M. – Through Early Tuesday Morning.
– Total Snow Accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are possible.
– Please plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday.
– Significant reductions in visibility are possible.
Precaution: A Winter Weather Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Please continue to monitor the latest forecasts and road reports.
