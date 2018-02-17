Weather Announcements Feb 17 2018

February 17, 2018

 

A Winter Weather Watch Is In Effect From Sunday Evening Through Late Monday Night. 

– Total Snow Accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are possible.
– Please plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday.
– Significant reductions in visibility are possible. 

Precaution: A Winter Weather Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Please continue to monitor the latest forecasts and road reports.  


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia