Weather Announcements: Evening Feb 19th and Feb 20th 2018

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SD TONIGHT (MONDAY FEB 19TH) 4.61 INCH ACCUMULATION OF SNOW TONIGHT. WINTER STORM WARNING ENDS TUESDAY MORNING (FEB 20TH) 6AM

SNOW ALERTS:

A snow alert is in effect in Fort Pierre. Depending on snowfall accumulation, plows will clear emergency snow routes again tonight (Mon.). Plows will go out Tues. morning clearing the entire town, starting with emergency snow routes.

The City of Pierre is declaring an Emergency Snow Alert. All vehicles must be removed from Snow Routes by midnight tonight (Mon.). Ticketing and Towing will start at midnight. Plows will start removal operations on Emergency Snow Routes after 2AM (Tues.). The public is asked to remove vehicles from residential streets after 8am Tues. to allow for efficient snow removal. The public is reminded that after the plows have removed snow it is unlawful to blow or push snow back onto the streets.

BASKETBALL GAMES POSTPONED OR CANCELLED:

Boys basketball Stanley County at Miller tonight (Mon.) is cancelled. The game will be played Wed. at 2:30pm in Miller.

The Boys Basketball Junior Varsity and Varsity games scheduled for tonight in Eagle Butte featuring Mobridge Pollock have been postponed until Friday night. The Middle School game featuring Mobridge Pollock and Sully Buttes has been canceled.

The Junior Varsity games between Timber Lake and Wakpala have been cancelled due to the weather.

MONDAY EVENING FEB 19th CANCELLATIONS:

Dakota League Bowling cancelled for Monday night Feb 19th

No Knights of Columbus Bingo for Monday night Feb 19th

FEB 20TH ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ft. Thompson Indian Health Services Opening 2 hours late

The driver license exam station in Chamberlain will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 20, due to employee illness. The station will reopen again at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Brule County Courthouse. If your license will expire before Feb. 27 and you aren’t able to renew online, please call the DL’s central office at 605-773-6883 for an extension.

SCHOOL LATE STARTS FEB 20TH

Agar Blunt Onida 2 hours late

Cheyenne Eagle Butte 2 hours late

Chamberlain Opening 2 hours late.; No morning PAWS or breakfast program.

Gettysburg 10 am start

Crow Creek HeadStart Ft. Thompson, SD And EHS Opening 2 hours late

Crow Creek Tribal Schools Stephan, SD Opening 2 hours late at 10:00AM

Haakon, Philip SD Opening 2 hours late

Hoven 10:00 Start; No Preschool

Highmore-Harrold Opening 2 hours late; No morning preschool

Kadoka Area 2 hours late

Kimball 2 hours late

Dupree 2 hours late

Lower Brule Schools 10 AM start

Lyman Opening 1 hour late

Miller 10:00 AM

Winner 2 hours late

Little Wound, Kyle SD 2 hours late

Wolsey-Wessington 2 hours late; Buses 2 hours late, No AM Preschool

FEB 21ST ANNOUNCEMENT

Due to the weather and amount of snow that has been received in the Black Hills area, Millar Angus Ranch, east of Sturgis has rescheduled their bull sale to Wednesday, February 28th, 1:30 p.m. at the ranch. For more information go to millarangus.com. Millar with an a-r. Again the Millar Angus Ranch bull sale originally scheduled for 2/21 is rescheduled to Feb 28th!